Cardiff are "hugely disappointed" not to have a crowd for their Boxing Day derby at home to Scarlets, says director of rugby Dai Young.

Festive sport in Wales will be held behind closed doors as the Welsh government continues its fight against Covid-19's Omicron variant.

Cardiff against Scarlets in the United Rugby Championship will be the first major fixture affected, just days after most of Cardiff's players and staff - including Young - completed 10 days of quarantine following their return from South Africa.

