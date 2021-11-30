BBC Sport

Welsh Government would be ‘disappointed’ if Wales games switched to England

Health Minister Eluned Morgan says the Welsh Government would be disappointed if the Welsh Rugby Union staged Six Nations games outside of Wales.

The WRU is considering playing home Six Nations games in England because of Covid crowd restrictions in Wales.

Currently there are restrictions on sporting events in Wales, effectively meaning professional games are behind closed doors. Wales are due to host Scotland in Cardiff on 12 February.

