Highlights: Munster beat Ulster despite early Zebo red card

Munster battle back to edge out Ulster 18-13 in the United Rugby Championship game at Thomond Park despite Simon Zebo's early red card.

Rob Herring's eighth-minute try helped Ulster lead 7-0 but after two penalties from replacement scrum-half Nathan Doak kept them 13-6 ahead, the visitors lost momentum as Alex Kendellen's 75th-minute try secured Munster's win.

Full highlights of the match are available on the BBC iPlayer from 21:45 GMT on Sunday.