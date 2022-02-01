Wales hooker Ryan Elias says the new scrum law will help to mitigate the danger and pressure of two 900kg packs’ weight going through hookers necks.

The new law is being trialled this year in the Six Nations with scrum stability and in particular the hooker ‘brake foot’ the focus.

Both hookers will be required to ensure one foot - the ‘brake foot’ - is extended towards the opposition during the crouch and bind phases of the engagement sequence, with a resulting free kick if the 'brake foot' is not applied.

