Josh Adams says he has "not seen anyone as good" as fellow Wales wing Louis Rees-Zammit, as the Gloucester star turns 21.

Rees-Zammit, who celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, 2 February, scored another wonder try for his club at Newcastle last weekend.

Ahead of Wales' Six Nations title defence, which starts in Ireland on Saturday, Cardiff's Adams has lauded Rees-Zammit's finishing power.

