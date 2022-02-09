Five Nations 1973: Ireland 18-9 England

After the 1972 Five Nations Championship was uncompleted due to Scotland and Wales not travelling to Dublin because the Troubles in Northern Ireland had become increasingly tense, a year later there was uncertainty about whether England would play at Lansdowne Road in 1973.

When England came onto the field to face Ireland they received a standing ovation from the Irish crowd showing their appreciation that the English had chosen to go and play in Dublin - a moment that is still remembered today.