Wales Women Under-18s head coach Liza Burgess says it is 'incredibly exciting' to get age-grade rugby back up and running.

Performance pathways to the senior team have been missing in recent years, but the Welsh Rugby Union has re-established the women's under-18s regions.

They will compete against each other on three weekends in February, after which Burgess and her coaching team will select a squad to play internationals in the spring.

Read more: Siwan Lillicrap named in women's under-18s coaching team