Wales captain Dan Biggar says there is pressure on Scotland ahead of the Six Nations meeting between the two sides in Cardiff on Saturday.

Scotland have not won in Cardiff since 2002, but are favourites after their 20-17 Calcutta Cup win over England last week, while Wales lost heavily in Ireland.

Biggar says the Scots have developed their game in recent seasons, with opposite number Finn Russell able to manage play with his tactical kicking as well as providing an attacking, running threat.

