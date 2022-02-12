Dan Biggar and Jonathan Davies are about to join an exclusive group when Wales host Scotland in the 2022 Six Nations in Cardiff.

With 97 caps and three British and Irish Lions Tests, Biggar will reach 100 Test match appearances.

Scarlets centre Davies will also make his 100th international appearance if he comes off the bench at Principality Stadium. Davies has played in 93 Wales games and six Lions Tests.

