Wales boss Wayne Pivac believes a TMO review of England's try in the hosts' 23-19 Six Nations win at Twickenham would have ruled it out.

"If we had an opportunity to review that try it probably wouldn't have been given," he told the media.

Pivac was pleased with Wales' three-try second-half fightback at Twickenham.

