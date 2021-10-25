Alex Waller of Northampton Saints has played more Premiership matches than any other prop - making his 231st appearance against Wasps at the weekend.

"It's quite unbelievable he's managed to play that many games and he's still in one piece," team-mate Dave Ribbans told BBC Look East.

In one piece Waller may be, but that is not the case for the wood he works with when he is not in the thick of the front-row action.

"It's gives me something completely different to rugby to focus on," he said.

Match action courtesy of Premiership Rugby