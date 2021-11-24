Women's Six Nations: Wales prop Cerys Hale almost retired last year, but is glad she did not
Wales prop Cerys Hale says she has rediscovered her love for rugby after almost quitting the sport last year.
The 28-year-old admits she was not enjoying the game as Wales slumped to another Six Nations wooden spoon in 2021.
But on the eve of the 2022 campaign, Hale, who signed a retainer contract with the Welsh Rugby Union in January, says she is more passionate than ever about playing for her country.
