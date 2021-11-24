Captain Siwan Lillicrap says Wales are beginning to reap the benefits of awarding professional contracts to players after their win over Ireland in the Women's Six Nations.

Wales came from behind to seal a bonus-point 27-19 win over Ireland at the RDS Arena in Dublin.

Lillicrap said the side would savour the victory before turning their attention to next weekend's home game against Scotland.

