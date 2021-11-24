Wales flanker Alisha Butchers says she cannot believe how her fortunes have changed over the last year.

In March 2021, Butchers had to crowdfund to cover medical expenses following ankle ligament damage sustained during training with her club Bristol.

In January this year, she became one of 12 full-time professional Wales players and produced a player of the match performance as Wales won their opening Six Nations match against Ireland in Dublin last Saturday.

Scotland are Wales' next opponents, at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, 2 April (16:45 BST).