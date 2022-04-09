Cardiff boss Dai Young admits his side's chances of claiming a top-eight play-off spot in the United Rugby Championship are "a long shot".

Cardiff host Scarlets on Saturday in a Welsh derby, with Young stating his side must win their remaining games convincingly to reach the play-offs.

Available to UK users only

Watch Cardiff v Scarlets, Scrum V Live, Saturday, 9 April, BBC Two Wales from 15:00 BST and later on demand