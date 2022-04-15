Wales number eight Sioned Harries says the players are holding themselves accountable and driving higher standards following the introduction of professional contracts.

They won their opening two Women's Six Nations games against Ireland and Scotland before defeat at Kingsholm by England in the third round of fixtures.

Harries was out of the Wales set-up for three years and does not have one of the 12 professional or dozen retainer contracts.

Harries says the changes instigated from professional contracts have been refreshing.