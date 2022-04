Wales captain Siwan Lillicrap says they are ready for "another huge test" when they welcome France to the Cardiff Arms Park in the Women's Six Nations on Friday.

After back-to-back wins to start the campaign, Wales were beaten 58-5 by England last time out.

France, ranked third in the world, are still unbeaten, and victory over Wales could set up a Grand Slam decider in the final round of games against England.