Highlights: Munster overcome below-par Ulster

First-half tries from Stephen Archer and Keith Earls help Munster beat a lacklustre Ulster 24-17 in the United Rugby Championship game at Kingspan Stadium.

After trailing 15-3 at the break, Ulster cut Munster's lead thanks for scores from Rob Herring and Sean Reidy but a couple of Joey Carbery penalties helped seal the visitors' deserved success.

Ulster's defeat dropped them to fourth in the table as their hopes of earning a home play-offs opener took another hit following their fourth defeat in five matches.