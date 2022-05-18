Head coach Wayne Pivac tells the BBC Scrum V podcast Wales will aim to put their Six Nations defeat to Italy behind them when they tour South Africa in July.

Pivac has named a 33-man squad for the three-Test series against the world champion Springboks.

Pivac also says the structure in Welsh rugby is flawed, with a review currently taking place following a recent proposal made to reduce the number of Welsh regions from four to three.

