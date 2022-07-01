Wales will be honouring Phil Bennett in Saturday's first Test against South Africa by wearing black armbands and will be eager to produce a fine performance in the legendary fly-half's honour.

Wales face the Springboks at Pretoria's Loftus Versfeld where in 1974 Bennett delivered one of his finest performances in steering the British and Irish Lions to a 28-9 victory that secured the tourists a famous series win.

Bennett, who died aged 73 earlier this month, featured 29 times for Wales, winning the Five Nations outright on three occasions and started eight Tests for the British & Irish Lions against South Africa and New Zealand.