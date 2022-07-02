Wales got under South Africa's skin in first Test, says Springboks captain Siya Kolisi
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi admits Wales got under the Springboks' skin despite his side coming back to win a dramatic first Test 32-29 in Pretoria.
Wales almost pulled off a huge shock against the world champions, leading the for 75 minutes before losing in agonising fashion.
South Africa full-back Damian Willemse slotted the decisive penalty with the final kick of the game to put the hosts 1-0 up in the three-Test series.