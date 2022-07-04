Forwards coach Jonathan Humphreys says Wales' players are battered and bruised after defeat by South Africa on Saturday but expects them to bounce back in the second Test.

Wales suffered heartbreak with a Damian Willemse penalty snatching a 32-29 last-minute victory for the Springboks in the first Test in Pretoria.

Humphreys says Wales will be ready for what they expect to be a bigger challenge from South Africa in the second Test in Bloemfontein on Saturday, 9 July.

