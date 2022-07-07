Wales head coach Wayne Pivac says South Africa have quality throughout their team but admits they are somewhat of an unknown quantity ahead of the second Test between the teams in Bloemfontein.

The Springboks have made 14 changes from the side that beat Wales 32-29 with the final kick of the game in the first Test in Pretoria.

But Pivac - who has made just one change to his starting line-up - refuted claims opposite number Jacques Nienaber has been disrespectful to Wales with his selection.

