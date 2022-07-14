Wales captain Dan Biggar says he is physically and mentally ready for the third Test against South Africa on Saturday.

Biggar was passed fit to start in the series decider after recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered in Wales' second Test victory last weekend.

Biggar also expects South Africa to target him.

"I'll enjoy that challenge but wouldn't expect anything different from the Springboks," said Biggar.

"I'm looking forward to it and relishing it."

