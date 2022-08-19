Fly-half Robyn Wilkins says Wales are better prepared than ever ahead of the Women's Rugby World Cup.

Wales travel to Canada for a World Cup warm-up match on August 27 following a tough summer training camp for the squad, which includes 29 professional full-time players.

Wilkins, 27, who featured for Wales in the 2014 and 2017 competitions, hopes the squad will be rewarded with Wales' "most successful World Cup" in New Zealand in October.