Cardiff captain Josh Turnbull responds to allegations of misbehaviour at a pub in the city by some of his team-mates at a weekend social gathering.

He says everyone can enjoy themselves, but should also be respectful of their surroundings and those around them.

Turnbull says he was not at the Cardiff pub having picked up an injury against South Africa side Lions the night before.

READ MORE: Players to be dealt with if found guilty - Cardiff boss Young