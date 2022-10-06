Prop Sisilia Tuipulotu will receive extra support when Wales face Scotland in their World Cup opener on Sunday with relatives having travelled the breadth of New Zealand to be present at Whangarei.

The 19-year-old, comes from a famous rugby-playing family, with Wales and Lions number 8 Taulupe Faletau one of her cousins.

Her father, Sione, was a versatile back for Tonga, winning 29 caps between 1997 and 2008, and she has a large extended family residing in New Zealand who are eager to give and Wales all of their support.