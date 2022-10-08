Sutherland won't make Ulster front row a strength - Best
Former Ulster and Ireland captain Rory Best believes new recruit Rory Sutherland won't turn Ulster's front row "into a strength" and will hinder the development of Irish props.
Scotland international and British and Irish Lion Sutherland joined Ulster on a short-term deal after his Worcester Warriors contract was terminated, following part of the club being wound up in the High Court.
READ MORE: British and Irish Lions prop Sutherland joins Ulster