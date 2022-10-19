Rugby World Cup: Wales flanker Callender's 'happy tears' over mother's cancer news
Wales flanker Alex Callender says she shed happy tears this week after receiving news that her mother Donna is recovering following cancer treatment.
Callender, who is preparing to face Australia on Saturday in New Zealand at the Rugby World Cup, says her mother could not travel because of illness, but has been her biggest supporter from home in Wales.
