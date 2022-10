Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel says full-back Leigh Halfpenny must "find out what type of player he's going to be" in the latter stages of his career.

Halfpenny, 33, has been recalled to the Wales squad for the autumn series after his long lay-off with a serious knee injury.

Peel says Halfpenny's "class is permanent", but says all players need to "adapt" in the latter stages of their careers.