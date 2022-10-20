Carys Williams-Morris hopes her physical midfield presence will help Wales beat Australia in their decisive final Rugby World Cup Pool A game on Saturday.

The 29-year-old former England centre is one of four changes to the Wales side beaten by New Zealand for the game against the Wallaroos.

Wales, who beat Scotland in their opening fixture before defeat against the Black Ferns, will be guaranteed a quarter final spot should they win in Whangarei.