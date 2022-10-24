New Zealand head coach Wayne Smith says his side will not underestimate Wales when the sides meet in the World Cup quarter finals in Whangerei on Saturday.

The Black Ferns are top seeds following three bonus point wins in the pool stages while Wales scraped in to the last eight as the lowest ranked team.

New Zealand were comfortable 56-12 winners over Wales when the sides met in Pool A on October 16.

