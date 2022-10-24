Wing Jasmine Joyce is confident "things will start to click soon" as Wales prepare to meet New Zealand for the second time in the Rugby World Cup.

Wales scraped into the quarter-finals as eighth seeds, while the hosts topped the seedings following three comfortable bonus-point wins.

The Black Ferns ran in 10 tries in their 56-12 victory over Wales in the second round of the tournament, but Joyce says they know what to expect when they meet again in Whangarei on Saturday.

