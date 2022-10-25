Wales have nothing to lose when they face New Zealand in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, according to lock Natalia John.

Wales, who scraped into the last eight, were well-beaten 56-12 when the two sides met in the pool stages in Auckland on October 16 and are huge underdogs ahead of the match in Whangarei.

John insists Wales can compete with the Black Ferns but must be more consistent if they are to have any chance of creating one of the biggest upsets in the history of the women’s game.