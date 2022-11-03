Head coach Wayne Pivac believes "confident" 22-year-old debutant Rio Dyer can shine when the Dragons wing makes his Wales debut against New Zealand.

Dyer gets his chance on the wing following a wrist injury to Cardiff's Josh Adams, who has been ruled out of the Autumn Nations Series.

Pivac's side host the All Blacks in their opening game on Saturday before games against Argentina, Georgia and Australia,

