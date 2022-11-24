Captain Justin Tipuric says the defeat by Georgia still rankles as Wales prepare for their final game of 2022 against Australia.

Wales slumped to a shock 13-12 defeat against Georgia in Cardiff last Saturday with Tipuric admitting there have been sleepless nights since.

The Ospreys flanker aims to help Wales bounce back on Saturday with injury-hit Australia visiting Cardiff on the last leg of their northern hemisphere tour.

