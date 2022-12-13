Warren Gatland says Welsh rugby is "at a crossroads" but hopes the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) and the regions can reach an agreement which will benefit the whole game in Wales.

Wales’ four regions last week reached a verbal deal over a "a new six-year framework" which they hope will resolve the game's financial issues.

Gatland, who has returned as Wales head coach, says everyone is pulling in the same direction and wants to see both the national side and the regions enjoying success.