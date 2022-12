BBC East Midlands Today talk to 20-year-old Loughborough and England forwards Sadia Kabeya and Morwenna Talling about what it is like to learn from Emily Scarratt and Sarah Hunter, their high-profile team-mates for club and country.

Scarratt, 32, also speaks about what it means to be a trailblazer in the game for two players she considers "phenomenal prospects for the future".