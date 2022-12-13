Warren Gatland says he faces a bigger challenge ahead of this year’s Six Nations than he did at the start of his first stint as Wales head coach because of the regional game’s struggles.

Gatland dramatically turned Wales’ fortunes around in 2008 when he led them to a famous Grand Slam, with the backbone of his side made up of players from Ospreys, who were one of the best sides in Europe at the time.

The Welsh regions are enjoying a European revival this season, but have struggled in the United Rugby Championship with Ospreys, Dragons and Scarlets occupying three of the bottom four places in the table.

