Wales head coach Warren Gatland says he does not know a lot about claims that there is a "toxic culture" of sexism at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU).

Charlotte Wathan, the former general manager of Welsh women's rugby, said she considered suicide as a result of her time at the WRU.

Ms Wathan also told the BBC Wales Investigates programme a male colleague said in front of others in an office that he wanted to "rape" her, while another female former WRU employee said she wrote a manual for her husband in case she killed herself.

The WRU said both cases were investigated and proper procedures were followed.

Gatland was appointed Wales head coach for a second time in December, having previously been in charge between 2007 and 2019.

