Stockdale has 'opportunity' says Farrell

Ireland coach Andy Farrell says Jacob Stockdale's recall for the Six Nations is a "good step for him to get back to where we all want him to be".

Stockdale was Six Nations player of the tournament in 2018 but injury and indifferent form have hindered him in recent seasons.

"Jacob’s had a rough time of it of late and he gets his chance to come back into the squad and try and get back to where we know he can be," said Farrell at Monday's Six Nations launch in London.