For most rugby fans it is simply referred to as 'that' try.

Gareth Edwards' effort for the Barbarians against New Zealand in 1973 is widely regarded as the greatest try ever scored.

The length of the field score, described by the late Cliff Morgan, has been replayed countlessly over the past 50 years but never has it been seen like this.

The original footage has been digitally remastered as part of BBC Sport Wales' documentary, Slammed: The Seventies to bring to life the magic of that moment as never before.

