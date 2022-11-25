Ulster continue their return to form with a dominant 35-5 victory over defending United Rugby Champions Stormers at Kingspan Stadium.

Tries from Nathan Doak, Ben Moxham, his first for Ulster, and Nick Timoney helped Dan McFarland's side lead 21-0 at half-time.

Man of the match Jeff Toomaga-Allen and Michael Lowry touched down to extend Ulster's advantage as they secured a bonus point before Andre-Hugo Venter's late reply for the well-beaten visitors, who were missing some of their more prominent players.