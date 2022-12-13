Fly-half Dan Biggar says Wales cannot afford to give opposite number Finn Russell space in their Six Nations match against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

Biggar says Wales are wary of the Scotland playmaker who "gives you a lot of chances, but can create a lot for his own team as well".

The British and Irish Lions duo toured South Africa together in 2021 and both play for French clubs with Biggar at Toulon and Russell at Racing 92.

READ MORE: Pressure all on Scotland - Biggar