Six Nations 2023: Jonathan Davies says Wales' 'woeful attack' is 'huge worry'
There was an error
This content is not available in your location.
Six Nations Rugby Special's Jonathan Davies analyses Wales "woeful" attack and says it is a "huge worry" as they prepare to face England in their next game.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland blow away Wales to end Gatland hoodoo
Follow Six Nations coverage on BBC Sport, BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.
Watch Six Nations Rugby Special on BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.