Ashton Hewitt, chair of the Welsh Rugby Players Association says the apology from the Professional Rugby Board to players over delays in offering new contracts means very little as the situation is still unresolved.

PRB chair Malcolm Wall on Sunday apologised to Welsh players with the country’s internationals stars considering going on strike for the Six Nations match against England on 25 February.

The delays over offering players contracts arises from the failure of the Welsh Rugby Union and Wales' four professional regions to officially agree a new long-term financial agreement.

Dragons wing Hewitt says the discussions have gone on too long.

In the latest crisis to affect Welsh rugby, more than 70 players are out of contract at the end of the season and do not know whether they will be offered new deals or have a job in three months time.