Six Nations 2023: Gatland questions England's Principality roof choice
Wales head coach Warren Gatland has questioned England’s wisdom in requesting the Principality Stadium roof remain open for Saturday’s Six Nations clash between the two sides.
Gatland says Wales have a better record with the roof open, though admits his side would have preferred for it to be shut.
He also says that there is a mutual respect between the teams and feels no need to stir up tensions ahead of the round three clash.
