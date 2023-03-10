Wales captain Ken Owens says the decision over whether to strike against England was democratic and that it had been a hugely emotional time for the players.

Owens was responding to comments from Wales coach Warren Gatland, who said there was a significant split within the camp which undermined their efforts in their Six Nations defeat by England.

Wales' top players had threatened not to play in their last game on Saturday, 25 February in protest at the continued financial uncertainty within Welsh rugby before deciding to take the field.

Owens insisted the Wales squad were now solely concentrating on Saturday's game against Italy in Rome.