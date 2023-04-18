Scrum half Keira Bevan says Wales showed what they can do as they "rattled" England in the first 25 minutes at Cardiff Arms Park, but admits there is a lot of work to do following a thumping 59-3 defeat.

Wales take on France on Sunday as they look to bounce back from their first defeat in the 2023 Women's Six Nations.

France have won three games out of three as they look to set up a Grand Slam showdown with England at Twickenham.