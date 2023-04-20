Wales fly-half Elinor Snowsill and head coach Ioan Cunningham have praised "brave" Harri Morgan for speaking out about his mental health.

The Ospreys scrum-half revealed he attempted to take his own life as he struggled with the death of his grandparents and injuries.

Morgan said he is now on medication for stress and anxiety while taking a break from rugby and hopes making public his decision and the reasons behind it would help others, particularly men, to talk about mental health.

Snowsill and Cunningham say the players in the women's set-up are well supported and that more players are speaking out and "breaking the taboo of speaking about mental health".

If you have been affected by issues raised in this item, there is information and support available via BBC Action Line.